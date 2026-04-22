Man accused of kidnapping, raping aspiring actress found guilty on federal charges

A man accused of raping an aspiring actress and kidnapping her and her son has been found guilty in federal court.

On April 7, 2016, Jokisha Brown and her son, Jack Collier, told police that her ex-boyfriend, Alfredo Capote attacked them.

Kisha Brown.

Throughout the four-day trial against Capote, the government laid out the ruse that he staged the night of the attack.

Capote and a masked man went into Brown’s Duluth home, making it look like the masked man was trying to rob them.

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The masked man tied Brown and her son up in a bedroom. That’s when the Department of Justice said Capote then went into the bedroom and sexually assaulted Brown.

After the assault, Capote took Brown to a friend’s house in Austell. He asked the friend for help getting a new phone and a place to stay.

Unaware of what was going on, the friend then booked Capote a hotel room nearby, where he assaulted Brown again.

The next day, Capote took Brown to another friend’s house in Perry. At some point Brown escaped by jumping out of a car and running to a gas station close by.

At the time of the kidnapping, Capote was out on bond for several financial crimes he had committed and had cut off his ankle monitor.

Capote took off after Brown escaped and was on the run for over a year. He was eventually arrested in April 2017 in Louisiana.

Three months after her abduction, on July 1, a day before her 36th birthday, Brown was shot and killed outside a salon in northeast Atlanta.

Police called Capote a “person of interest” in her murder. The homicide investigation by Atlanta police is still open, and Capote has never been charged or named a suspect in Brown’s murder.

Capote is expected to be sentenced in July.

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