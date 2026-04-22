State of Emergency declared over South Georgia wildfires

ATLANTA — The State of Georgia is officially under a State of Emergency due to wildfires in the southern part of the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for 91 Georgia counties as wildfires continue to rage.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless otherwise renewed, the governor’s office said.

The State of Emergency is in addition to the Georgia Forestry Commission’s burn ban, in effect for 30 days, unless it is otherwise renewed or extended.

According to Kemp’s office, state agencies are mobilizing all necessary resources to assist with fire response in the south of the state.

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“With much of Georgia remaining in extreme drought conditions, wildfires have already surpassed the state’s 5-year average and continue to spread,” Kemp said in a statement. “My team and I are working closely with Georgia State Forester Johnny Sabo and his team, along with federal, state, and local officials, to ensure we are doing everything possible to combat the fires and provide assistance to affected communities. We are praying for the families who have lost their homes in these devastating conditions, as well as for the first responders working around the clock.”

During the ban and emergency, prescribed burns, burning of yard debris and burning of agricultural materials are prohibited.

The order also prohibits price gouging, according to a statement from Kemp’s office.

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