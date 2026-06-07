20-year-old Auburn University student found dead in Japan

Search and rescue volunteers in Japan found the body of 20-year-old James “Weston” Higginbotham on Saturday, his family said in a social media post.

The Auburn University student was found dead in the mountains of Yamashina Ward in Kyoto, police told ABC News.

His cause of death is currently unclear at this time.

Weston Higginbotham went missing during a family vacation on May 29.

He reportedly disappeared after getting into an argument with his mom over the environmental impact of her use of AI.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.

“We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like,” his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, said.

ABC and CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

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