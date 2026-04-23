Cherokee County issues burn ban as fires spread across Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Fire Marshal issued a countywide burn ban due to ongoing drought conditions.

The ban comes as Georgia remains in a state of emergency due to wildfires raging across south Georgia and no chance of rain in sight.

According to a release by the county, the burn ban is immediately in effect and applies to all outdoor burning in unincorporated Cherokee County as well as all cities.

“Cherokee County is currently classified under a Severe Drought designation, creating an elevated risk for rapidly spreading outdoor fires,” officials said. “These dry conditions, combined with low humidity and limited recent rainfall, have significantly increased the potential for outdoor fire activity throughout the county.”

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Burning of yard debris, land clearing and other open flames that could ignite surrounding vegetation is banned until further notice.

County officials said the ban is due to the compounded risk of drought and local wildfire response efforts deploying to assist in other parts of the state where wildfires are active.

“This reduction in available regional support limits the ability to quickly contain and control fires should they occur,” the fire department said.

Residents are urged to take precautions to prevent accidental fires or activities that could produce sparks. The fire department also said residents should make sure to properly dispose of smoking materials and remain vigilant in reporting any signs of smoke or fire they see to 911.

Burn ban violations may lead to fine or other enforcement actions.

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