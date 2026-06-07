Drug deal leads to double shooting at metro Atlanta apartment complex

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Residents at a College Park apartment complex are looking for answers after a double shooting that led to a large police presence Saturday night.

When a Channel 2 Action News photographer arrived at the Manchester Ridge Apartments off Godby Road, crime scene tape was up, and dozens of College Park police officers were on scene.

Some neighbors told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that they witnessed a man lying motionless near the entrance of the apartment complex around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

College Park police said the man was shot. They attempted life-saving aid, but the man died at the scene.

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Kleinpeter also observed what appeared to be tire tracks near the front entrance, along with a wide-open gate to the complex.

A second victim was later found inside a white car that police said was related to the shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. There is currently no status on his condition.

Police said it appears that two shooting victims were involved in a drug deal that led to violence.

Many who live at the complex told Kleinpeter that Saturday night’s violence raised concerns about security at the complex.

“The gate stuff needs to be changed, because you don’t know what could happen. There are children in here,” a neighbor who only identified herself as Ty said.

“They just need to do better with security, I feel like,” another neighbor said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call College Park police at 404-761-3131, ext. 2260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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