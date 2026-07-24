Metro Atlanta recycling owner wanted on illegal tire dumping charges

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a Villa Rica business owner accused of dumping tires at multiple locations across Carroll County as part of an alleged illegal disposal operation.

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The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced it has obtained four felony warrants for the arrest of Jacob Ward, 31, following an investigation into illegal tire dumping in the Villa Rica area. Authorities said Ward has not yet been arrested despite efforts to locate him.

The investigation began after residents reported suspected illegal dumping. Working alongside the Carroll County Code Enforcement Office, sheriff’s investigators and patrol deputies identified a U-Haul truck believed to have been used to transport and dispose of tires unlawfully.

Investigators said Ward was identified as the primary person responsible for organizing and carrying out the dumping operation. He is charged with four felony violations of Georgia’s illegal dumping statute. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to a $25,000 fine, imprisonment, or both.

According to authorities, Ward operated under the business name “Jacob’s Tire Recycling,” a company licensed through the Georgia Environmental Protection Division in Douglas County. Investigators allege tires collected through the business were dumped at multiple locations throughout Carroll County rather than being disposed of through approved methods.

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As part of the investigation, Carroll County Code Enforcement officers also cited two Villa Rica residents. Tracey Johnson and Shelly Unger were each issued code enforcement citations after investigators determined they allowed individuals to dump tires on their properties in exchange for payment. Each citation carries a $240 fine.

Officials said they do not believe the case is connected to recent changes in Carroll County’s solid waste program. The county continues to offer legal disposal options through approved facilities, partnerships with organizations such as Keep Carroll Beautiful and community collection events.

Investigators also remind residents of the growing role surveillance cameras play in solving crimes, stating that footage from homes, businesses and farms often helps identify suspects and establish timelines in cases involving illegal dumping and other offenses.

The sheriff’s office encouraged residents who witness illegal dumping to report it directly to law enforcement or code enforcement officials to allow for a faster response and a more thorough investigation.

“Our message is simple: If you choose to illegally dump in Carroll County, expect to be investigated, identified, and held accountable,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Ward is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds, with brown hair and a Villa Rica address.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Shane North with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 770-830-5916 or call 911 .

Officials said the investigation remains active and additional arrests or enforcement actions are anticipated.

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