At least one injured in Northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday along Mango Circle NW.

Officers said they have rendered aid to the shooting victim, but did not have a status on their condition.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this breaking story.

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