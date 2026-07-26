Woman threatens to shoot government staff, made bomb threat at metro Atlanta court, warrant says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Marietta woman remains behind bars after threatening to commit acts of violence against a county government and a courthouse.

An arrest warrant for Natalia Seico from Cobb County says Seico threatened to shoot a variety of government staff while speaking to the county State Court Clerk’s office.

The incident was on July 17, when Seico had called the court about a case she has coming up.

The arrest warrant for Seico says she told county staff that “If you’re not gonna transfer my case to immigration court, I’m going to law school library and I will shoot the USA, DSH, and DIA and CSA and CCC,” while becoming increasingly agitated.

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On the same call, Seico is quoted as saying that if they tried to transfer her to a different office in the courthouse, she’d take more drastic, violent action, records say.

“Don’t transfer me nowhere because I’m calling state court,” Seico is quoted as saying in the arrest warrant. “State court is selling me, superior court is for other matters. If you don’t know then exit the court center now because they will bomb you understand?”

Seico is in jail with multiple charges the same day and has not been awarded bond.

According to jail records, Seico faces a charge for making terroristic threats, as well as willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, battery against a police officer, law enforcement dog or corrections officer and possessing cocaine.

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