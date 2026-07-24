GDOT reschedules full I-285 closure in Cobb County for next month

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has rescheduled its full closure of Interstate 285 in Cobb County.

GDOT originally planned to shut down I-285 northbound and southbound between South Atlanta Road and Paces Ferry Road this weekend. However, it postponed the closure because of the weather.

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On Friday, Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields learned the new dates. The two-mile stretch of I-285 will now be closed from Friday August 7 at 7 p.m. until Monday, August 10 at 5 a.m.

The Cobb County lane closures are part of the ongoing Westside Rebuild Project that’s underway. The project will replace crumbling pavement and improve safety and ride conditions along the interstate.

Last month, GDOT shut down a 2-mile stretch on I-285 in Fulton County between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road.

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