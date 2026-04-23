Georgia wildfires updates: State’s largest fires only 10-15% contained

GEORGIA — The Georgia Forestry Commission says it responded to 34 new wildfires across the state on Wednesday. The agency’s biggest concerns remain the ongoing wildfires in south Georgia.

The latest on the wildfire conditions and the efforts to get the fires contained, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

As of Wednesday night, the GFC numbers show the Pineland Road fire in Clinch County has burned over 29,600 acres and is only 10% contained. The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County is only 15% contained with over 4,438 acres burned.

“With ongoing drought conditions and no significant rainfall in sight, wildfire activity remains elevated across Georgia,” the commission said.

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Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for 91 Georgia counties. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless otherwise renewed, the governor’s office said.

State agencies are mobilizing all necessary resources to assist with fire response in the south of the state.

While north Georgia isn’t under the mandatory burn ban, the wildfire smoke is affecting the air. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says the smoke conditions are usually worse in the mornings.

Mandatory burn bans issued in Georgia Georgia issued the first mandatory burn ban in state history for more than 50 counties Wednesday.

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