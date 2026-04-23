Fire sparks in woods behind Dunwoody apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are working to contain a fire in the woods behind an apartment complex.

The fire started early Thursday morning behind the Dunwoody Glen apartments off Peachtree Industrial Blvd. It is covering approximately three acres, according to a DeKalb County fire spokesman.

Crews are trying to contain the fire and keep it from spreading further.

The latest LIVE from the scene, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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