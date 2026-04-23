2 toddlers drown near Georgia country club

CORDELE, Ga. — Two toddlers have drowned in south Georgia, police say.

Cordele police say they were called to a home near the Pine Hills Country Club on Wednesday morning.

When first responders arrived, they found two 3-year-olds who had drowned.

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Both were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say they have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance, as they say is standard procedure.

The names of the children have not been released.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the drownings.

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