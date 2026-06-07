MARTA shooting suspect arrested after manhunt

ATLANTA — The suspect in the June 5 shooting at the Midtown Metro Atlanta Regional Transportation Agency station was arrested June 7, MARTA PD announced.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this breaking story.

Anthony Tyrone Gresham was taken into custody in Douglas County on Lee Road after a multi-jurisdictional effort.

The man who was shot aboard a MARTA train received a gunshot wound to his left arm and leg.

Members of the FBI AMMO Task Force spotted Gresham walking along Lee Road. A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy approached him, but he ran into the woods.

The FBI AMMO Task Force, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville PD and Haralson County Sheriff’s Office all set up a perimeter.

Georgia State Patrol Task Force members called in air support from the aviation unit, and the Douglas Sheriff’s Office sent in K-9 units.

MARTA PD said Gresham was flushed out of the woods back onto the road. The aviation unit spotted him, and he was apprehended.

Channel 2 Action News reported the recent uptick in violence on MARTA properties has caused the agency to increase police visibility as the federal government investigates.

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