MARTA under federal investigation after recent stabbings

The Trump administration is launching an investigation into MARTA.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he has directed the Federal Transit Administration to look into the MARTA’s spending, security and overall safety, citing the two recent stabbings in May.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to MARTA for a statement.

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The FTA says MARTA will have 15 days to submit its historical crime data trends and a full breakdown of its budgets, including how much funding is planned for passenger and worker safety.

“The FTA investigation will determine if systemic conditions exist that endanger the public or transit workforce on the Atlanta system,” according to a FTA statement.

Duffy has previously ordered FTA investigations into Chicago’s CTA, Washington D.C.’s WMATA, New York City’s MTA, Los Angeles Metro, Charlotte Area Transit System and Philadelphia’s SEPTA.

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