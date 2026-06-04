Cabin rental, 19K texts: Warrant details investigation into teacher accused of having sex with teen

ROSWELL, Ga. — An arrest warrant for a teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student reveals hundreds of text messages shared between them.

The warrant also states the teen’s mother learned of their relationship after the teacher invited their family to spend Valentine’s Day weekend in the north Georgia mountains.

Roswell police arrested former Roswell High School teacher and administrative assistant Amanda Katz, 55, for allegedly having sex multiple times with a 16-year-old. She has been charged with having improper contact by an employee.

We’re going through the arrest warrant and text messages for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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The teen told police that he and Katz entered a relationship around late November or December. Months later, Katz invited the teen’s family to stay at a cabin she rented in Helen, according to the warrant.

The teen’s mother said she noticed how “comfortable” Katz and her son were and they left the cabin early. When Katz returned to work, her co-workers say she was “in a manic state” and complained that her “boyfriend’s mother” said they couldn’t be in a relationship.

When a co-worker learned it was a student, an internal investigation was launched and police were alerted. Roswell investigators spoke with the teen’s mother, who gave them his phone.

The records show that Katz and the teen exchanged at least 19,585 text messages and made 591 calls.

WHAT THE TEXT MESSAGES SAID

The text messages in the warrant go into detail about Katz and the student trying to figure out how to keep their secret and the teacher’s alleged concerns his mother knew.

“I was truly happy for the first time in a long time. I want you to know that. But this is killing me. This conversation can’t happen. Everything about us how to be deleted,” a Dec. 29 text from Katz read.

“I meant everything I said to you. I would give you everything I have. And I’m human. I know it sounds stupid but you not being mine isn’t an option. I can’t do this,” a follow-up text from Katz read.

The teen wrote in his texts that he wanted a future with Katz. She expressed her concerns about going to jail.

“We are lying to everyone. For what? How long? I don’t want to go to jail ..... I won’t do well in jail ..... I’m too pretty,” Katz’s text read.

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