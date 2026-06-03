Metro Atlanta teacher charged with sexually assaulting student multiple times

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department announced a 55-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly having improper sexual contact with a student while teaching at the local high school.

Amanda Katz was a teacher and administrative assistant at Roswell High School.

Police began investigating Katz earlier this year after the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services referred a misconduct allegation to them involving a student starting in 2025.

Jail records show the charge listed is dated to Dec. 26, 2025, the day after Christmas.

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As the investigation began, detectives say Katz allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student multiple times at “off-site encounters,” from 2025 and into 2026.

Katz resigned while the investigation was underway.

On Tuesday, Katz was arrested and taken into custody.

Jail records show she was not awarded bond and faces a charge of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent in a position of authority.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents is asked to contact Det. McGinniss at 770-640-4570.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Fulton County Schools for comment.

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