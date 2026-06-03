Murder charges dropped against Georgia woman after witness lied to investigators, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police have dropped murder charges against a woman they initially charged with killing along Dix Street.

Police said Keontavious Bailey was found shot to death in the middle of the road shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators initially said that Bailey and Telneschia Jones had gotten into a fight, and Jones then shot Bailey.

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Jones was then charged with murder, aggravated assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony.

But those charges were dropped on Wednesday, after a witness lied to police about Jones’ involvement in Bailey’s death.

After obtaining new evidence, police have now charged Randy Orlanda Johnson Jr. with murder tied to Bailey’s killing.

Police said charges against the person who lied will be pursued.

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