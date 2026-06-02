Woman charged with murder after deadly shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A woman has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting along Dix Street. The LaGrange Police Department says the shooting took place on June 1 around 10:40 p.m.

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When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, Keontavious Bailey, unresponsive in the roadway. Police, along with personnel from LaGrange Fire Department and Troup AMR, immediately began lifesaving measures. Bailey was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to police, Bailey and a woman, Telneschia Jones, were involved in a physical altercation in the roadway. During the altercation, police said Jones shot Bailey.

Jones has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. She is currently behind bars at Troup County Jail.

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This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2620.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Tip411 system. This can be done via the mobile application, through the online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411. These channels are designed to ensure the public can share critical information confidentially and securely.

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