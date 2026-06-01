Family remembers woman killed in random stabbing on MARTA train

ATLANTA — The family of a woman killed in a gruesome stabbing on board a MARTA train over the weekend is sharing more about her life.

Margaret Sams-Swan, 66, was killed on a train at Oakland City Station around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Her family says she was a former Atlanta Public Schools employee.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is speaking with her heartbroken family, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

John Matthews, 25, is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail and charged with her murder.

According to Matthews’ arrest warrant, Sams-Swan was stabbed as many as 20 times during the attack.

MARTA police say they believe the attack was random.

Police say there were between 80 and 100 witnesses who saw Matthews’ arrest and efforts to save the woman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group