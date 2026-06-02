Rat infestation at IRS building has staffers sitting on their desks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An IRS employee quits her job and blows the whistle on a rat infestation inside the office.

The former worker shared photos and videos of the rat problem from the building along Chamblee Tucker Road. They include pictures of dead rats, droppings and other staffers sitting on their desk to keep off the floor.

The ex-employee shares images from inside and her experience working with it LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

An IRS spokesperson admitted there is a problem there, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reports.

They said it is an old building, and they’re working on the rat issue.

Traps were set are all over this place inside the building, but some of the rats are too big for them.

Black traps can be seen all around the perimeter on the outside as well.

“They’re just out and terrorizing everybody, running over people’s feet, falling out of ceilings,” said former IRS employee Sydney Monger.

She worked out of the office for the last eight months. She said she only saw one rat until around last week, when things got out of hand.

“After Memorial Day they just came out the woodworks. They were just everywhere. It’s hot, it stank, they’re pooping everywhere. It’s nasty,” Monger said.

The IRS sent a statement that they are aware of employees’ reports of rats in the facility.

“Like any large building in an urban environment, it can face pest-related challenges. The IRS is working to investigate and remediate the situation,” they said.

Monger said she quit when coworkers started getting sick.

“I’m scared to bring something back to my kids, you know?” she said. “I got babies, I can’t be playing. There’s already viruses out there.”

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