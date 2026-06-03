‘Nothing short of a miracle:’ Video shows child thrown from vehicle during Gwinnett crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A newly released dashcam video from a Gwinnett County police patrol car captures the moment a crash unfolded just seconds after a traffic stop.

A crash, officers say, could have ended much differently.

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Gwinnett County police shared the video of the May 23 crash this week, calling the outcome “nothing short of a miracle.”

According to police, the video explains why officers continue to stress the importance of seat belt use and child passenger safety, even during routine traffic enforcement.

Officials said that while many drivers may view traffic stops as an inconvenience, the incident serves as a powerful reminder that traffic enforcement is about more than issuing citations.

“Even if you follow every traffic law and do everything right behind the wheel, there’s always a chance another driver won’t,” police said.

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In the dashcam video, you see a young child being ejected from a vehicle. Remarkably, officers said the child suffered only minor scratches and was able to walk away from the wreck.

Police said the incident underscores the importance of properly restraining every passenger, especially children, before hitting the road.

The department has been sharing traffic safety as part of its Operation Summer Brake campaign, which focuses on violations that contribute to serious injury and fatal crashes.

Officials hope the video serves as a reminder for drivers to take a few extra seconds before every trip to ensure seat belts and child safety seats are being used correctly.

“In this case, those few seconds could have made all the difference,” police said.

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