FBI assisting in search for man accused of shooting, killing woman inside convenience store

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County law enforcement officers are looking for a man they say is accused of shooting and killing a woman at a convenience store in Gainesville.

The FBI confirmed Wednesday morning that they were assisting in the search for the Hall County murder suspect.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Antwane Thurmond, 45 of Oakwood, was identified as the suspect accused of shooting Tia Vidon Keith at the Subhanallah Food Mart on Thursday.

Hall County deputies said Thurmond allegedly chased her into the market and opened fire, which was caught on surveillance footage.

Deputies said Thurmond was believed to be Keith’s former live-in boyfriend.

He faces charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

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