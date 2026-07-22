‘A master manipulator:’ $16K reward in search for murder suspect who may be hiding in Georgia

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A new reward has been offered in the search for a woman wanted in connection to a Florida murder investigation. Authorities say she has ties to north Georgia.

Isabelle Rose Johnson, 38, is wanted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Deputies discovered human remains buried in a shallow grave on a property in Freeport, Fla. The WCSO later identified the victim as Jason Coulthart.

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Investigators say Johnson has been known to frequent parts of north Georgia. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about her. She also has ties to lower Alabama.

Her known aliases, including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Elaine Thrash, Jessica Dowdy and possibly “Denise.”

“These are the faces of a woman wanted for murder. Look closely. She disguises herself well. She’s cunning. A master manipulator,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Fla. wrote on Facebook.

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The sheriff’s office says there is a $11,000 Crimes Stopper reward for information that leads to Johnson’s capture. There is also a new $5,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals. Tipsters cannot remain anonymous for this reward.

Johnson is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, according to deputies. While she’s listed as having brown hair and hazel eyes, investigators believe she may have recently cut and colored her hair to alter her appearance.

She may have a floral tattoo by the thumb on her left hand and another tattoo on her right ankle.

Investigators consider Johnson dangerous and warn the public not to approach her. Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.

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