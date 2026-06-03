Shooting victim drives into Roswell after being shot in Cobb County, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A shooting investigation that began in Cobb County led to a large police presence in Roswell on Wednesday, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Roswell police said officers were called to the area of Highway 92 and Laurel Lake Road after receiving a report of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said the victim was conscious, alert, and breathing when first responders arrived.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in Cobb County. Police said the victim drove into Roswell after being shot before police were notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene. The latest details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group