3 found dead after mother checks on daughter; suspicious powder found inside Georgia apartment

MACON, Ga. — A welfare check ended in the discovery of three bodies inside a Georgia apartment.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday to an apartment on North Springs Court after they received a 911 call around 8 p.m. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene: 57-year-old Kimberly McDaniel, 47-year-old Danny Bass and 59-year-old William Daniel.

WGXA, the ABC station, reports that McDaniel’s mother went to check on her daughter and found them.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told WGXA a “white substance” was also found inside the apartment.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says their deaths are under investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

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