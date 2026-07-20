Former officer pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old on I-75/85

ATLANTA — A former Jonesboro Police Officer has been sentenced for a hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old man.

Godreque Newsom pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and hit-and-run in Abari Meade’s death. Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in the courtroom on Monday as Fulton County Judge Emily Richardson sentenced Newsom to 15 years with six to serve.

The victim family’s emotional plea for the judge to give the former officer a maximum sentence, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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In May 2024, Meade was waiting for Atlanta police after he had been involved in an accident on Interstate 75/85 near 17th Street.

Prosecutors say Newsom crossed several lanes at a high rate of speed, hit Meade and left the scene. He called police and made arrangements to turn himself in the next day.

Meade’s family said an officer leaving the scene is what hurts the most.

“But you could have stayed. You could have comforted him in his last moments. Cause we couldn’t,” Meade’s aunt, Ethel Claxton, said.

Prosecutors asked for a seven-year sentence. The defense wanted 12 months behind bars. The judge said she chose 15 years with six to serve because of the reckless driving decisions Newsom made.

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