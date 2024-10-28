Former Jonesboro police officer pleads not guilty in deadly hit-and-run

ATLANTA — There were fireworks in a Fulton County courtroom on Monday after an attorney tried to keep a Channel 2 Action News camera from recording his client, who is a former officer accused in a deadly hit and run.

The family of 27-year-old Abari Meade told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the tirade by the attorney is just another example of former Jonesboro police officer Godreque Newsom not accepting responsibility.

Jacqueline Meade wants everyone to know her son didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“Abari was a loving son,” she said outside the Fulton County courthouse. She said she really misses him. “Tremendously, I cry every single day.”

Now, she wants Newsom to take responsibility for his actions.

“I want justice. I want him to serve time. What he’s trying not to do,” she said.

The family was not happy Newsom’s attorney exploded in court when Channel 2 Action News began recording his client.

“The judge has not approved it. You can’t film,” Bruce Harvey screamed at Jones and his photographer.

Jones responded, “We have a signed rule.”

Harvey then said, “You never served me.”

Jones replied, “I never serve anybody.”

Before any media can bring a camera into court, they have to get permission from the judge. The judge signs what’s called Rule 22.

Channel 2 Action News had the judge sign it and told Harvey that. He continued to insist Channel 2 didn’t have permission and said he wasn’t notified Channel 2 would be there.

The judge came out of her chambers and told him she gave Channel 2 permission to record.

Abari’s mother says she’s seen Harvey’s act before.

“This is my second time and he’s always trying to shield him.”

Police say Meade was the victim of a hit-and-run on the downtown connector in midtown where Interstate 75 North and Interstate 85 north split back in May. As he waited for police, officers say Newsom swerved across several lanes and slammed into Meade, killing him.

Detectives say Newsom got out of his SUV and left the scene. He turned himself in 10 days later.

Newsome was in court for his arraignment after he was indicted.

“We would enter a plea of obviously not guilty,” Harvey told the judge.

Meade’s mother understands it’s Newsom’s right to plead not guilty. But she wishes he would admit he took her son’s life.

“I want him to pay for what he did and acknowledge what he did and be accountable for what he did,” she said.

Newsom faces first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony hit and run, and reckless driving.

He is out on a $100,000 bond.

