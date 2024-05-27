1 killed in crash on I-75/I-85 Northbound in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75/Interstate 85 near 17th Street.
A caller reported the crash to 911 just before 1 a.m.
Police have not yet provided details on what caused the crash.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is processing the crash scene and will provide details later this morning.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured the scene showing multiple police cars, an ambulance, and a car loaded onto the back of a wrecker.
Lanes were closed for more than two hours but were reopened before 4 a.m.
We’ll have the latest updates on the crash on Channel 2 Action News at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Business owner describes chaotic scene as shooting unfolded in Brookhaven shopping center
- Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the season with second torn ACL
- Family, friends gather to honor young Clayton County mother burned after gruesome murder
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group