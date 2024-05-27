Business owner describe chaotic scene as shooting unfolded in Brookhaven shopping center

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in a shopping center near Ashford Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry Road. Investigators were called out Sunday afternoon to the Dollar Tree at the Cambridge Square complex.

Employees at the nail salon next store told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins, they saw and heard the whole thing.

“I got under the reception desk because I heard gun shots,” said Nikki Do.

Rawlins obtained exclusive cell phone video showing the dramatic seconds that followed the shooting. Channel 2 Action News has blurred parts of the video that are too graphic.

“I don’t know who shot who, I just do know he was shot in the back.” Do told Rawlins.

In the video, you can see a man who appears to have been shot and is bleeding, but he manages to jump into car that is waiting out front.

The video shows the car, and the injured person did not stick around for police to arrive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Witnesses told Rawlins, they believe it may have been a domestic situation between a man and woman.

“He was screaming and running down the t-shirt aisle,” said Do.

