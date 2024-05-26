Several vehicles in Fayette County neighborhood targeted in rash of car break-ins

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after a series of car break-ins in a Fayette County neighborhood.

On April 24, Fayette County deputies were notified of car break-ins in the Annelise Park and Flat Creek Trail area.

The sheriff’s office said seven unlocked vehicles had been targeted.

With the help of residents who had outside surveillance cameras, authorities were able to identify two suspects connected to the crime.

Dandra Strozier and Zyjaveious Jones, both of Atlanta are charged with multiple felony charges, including entering auto, financial identity fraud, and transaction card fraud.

Fayette County officials said the duo are also suspected of being involved in similar crimes in neighboring counties.

Detectives are working with other agencies to help resolve those cases.

