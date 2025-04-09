Did you see the trail of lights in the sky? This is what they are…

ATLANTA — Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the phones started ringing in the Channel 2 Action News newsroom with people saying they saw a string of lights moving across the sky and then suddenly disappeared.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz did some research and discovered that the lights were actually Starlink satellites.

The satellites were visible for about four minutes and traveled to the northwest.

Viewers from Rockmart, Kennesaw, and Norcross all called to say they saw the lights.

What viewers saw was a Starlink Satellite Train. Each time SpaceX launches, it also sends a number of Starlink satellites into space.

“Starlink satellites appear as a ‘train’ of lights for several days after launch. During this time, they’re easily visible to the naked eye,” Star Walk said.

Here are some of the pictures viewers sent in:

