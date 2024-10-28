Forsyth County deputy dies weeks after off-duty medical emergency

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that one of their deputies passed away over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said, Dep. Wayne Bemis, 53, passed away on Sunday following an off-duty medical emergency several weeks ago.

According to officials, Bemis ‘faithfully served’ the FCSO and citizens for four and a half years.

Following Bemis’ services in Dahlonega Monday evening, he will be escorted to the McDonald & Sons Funeral Home in Cumming. The motorcade will travel Georgia 400 southbound to exit 14, then down Veterans Memorial Boulevard where it will make a stop in front of the detention center to allow jail deputies and staff to honor Bemis. Anyone who would like to pay their respect can come to the detention center at 8:30 pm and line the sidewalk.

The family has asked if anyone is interested, to donate to B.A.D.G.E. in Wayne’s name. Click here for more information about B.A.D.G.E.

Bemis leaves behind his wife of 23 years, a 21-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son.

