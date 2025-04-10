Coweta teacher arrested after allegations of sexual misconduct involving juvenile

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County teacher and two 15-year-olds have been arrested after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office says they began investigating Patricia Fulford, 55, in December 2024.

She was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a disorderly house. She is currently being held in the Coweta County Detention Center where she awaits her first court appearance.

The Coweta County School System confirmed that Fulford is an English teacher at East Coweta High School. According to the school’s website, she teaches ninth and tenth grade.

Fulford is currently on administrative leave from the school.

Two 15-year-olds were also charged with child sexual exploitation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. One of them also faces a charge of sodomy.

Investigators did not comment on if the teenagers are students at East Coweta High School.

The sheriff’s office says the ongoing investigation involves several people and more charges are possible.

