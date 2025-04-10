Potential for quarter-sized or larger hail in storms this evening

Strong and severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening have the potential to produce some large hail.

It’s somewhat unusual in north Georgia. Looking at what’s happening about 15,000 feet or so above the ground, in the middle levels of the atmosphere, a pocket of very cold air is moving in and will be with us this evening.

That cold air means air can rise efficiently, what we call strong updrafts, in these thunderstorms today.

Strong updrafts mean ice, in the form of hail, stay suspended in the cloud longer. The hailstones can grow larger, and eventually when they fall they are at severe levels.

They can potentially damage roofs and vehicles, and that’s why it is a great idea this evening to make sure your car is parked in a covered location.

Hail that is quarter-sized, 1 inch in diameter, is in the severe level, but there is a possibility in our strongest storms of ping pong ball (1 1/2 inches) or even golf ball (1 3/4 inches) size hail.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the storms throughout the night on Channel 2.

