Family safe after tree crashes down on their house with them inside

ATLANTA — A family now has to clean up after a large tree came down on their home in Douglas County.

It happened along Horton Place as severe storms rolled through the area around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The family said they were inside the house when the tree came crashing down.

Branches are also scattered throughout the yard.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco said as she and her photographer were driving to the home, they saw much of the same throughout that part of Douglas County.

Luckily, no one inside the home was injured, but it did do some damage to the roof of the home.

