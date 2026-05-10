Man accused of throwing large rock at protected seal in Hawaii

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Maui Mayor Richard Bissenis is vowing to prosecute a tourist from Seattle after witnesses say the man threw a large rock at the head of a protected monk seal.

The incident captured on video happened Tuesday in Lahaina, KIRO in Seattle reports.

Video on social media also captured bystanders confronting the man, who hasn’t been identified.

“Like many in our community, I was shocked by what happened. Lani is not a seal to us. She is part of our ocean ohana in Lahaina. Many of our residents know her, watch over her and care deeply about her well-being,” Bissenis said.

“I assure you that I will see to it personally that this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

Hawaiian monk seals are considered one of the most endangered seal species and are protected by federal and state laws.

Witnesses immediately contacted the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Investigators say when they tried to talk to the visitor, he invoked his constitutional right to have an attorney present.

The state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources said it “will be turning over the state investigation of this incident to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement (NOAA-OLE) for further review and action.”

If the man is prosecuted federally, he could face fines and jail time.

Bissenis identified the seal in the incident as Lani - a regular who’s been visiting the west Maui shores for two decades.

It’s estimated about 400 monk seals call the main Hawaiian islands home.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said there have also been reports of people disturbing the nesting area of another monk seal that recently gave birth on O’ahu.

“This is a very crucial time in the life of this pup, so for these people to be breaching the area and getting close is not a good idea at all,” said Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement’s Chief Jason Redulla.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

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