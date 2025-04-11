Severe storms cause delays for those flying in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Internation Airport

ATLANTA — As powerful storms moved across metro Atlanta on Thursday night, the FAA put a ground stop in place at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

At the height of the storm, no planes on the ground could take off, and planes in the air were diverted to other airports.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims talked with some travelers who said their flights were delayed by two hours because of the storms.

One traveler told Mims she had to wait until after midnight to fly to south Florida.

“We’re grounded because of the weather. I mean, there’s lightning all over the sky. We drove in from Augusta today- beautiful day. Now it’s just the rain rolling in,” she said.

Missy McCray said she had a relative flying in from Tucson, Arizona, but her flight was diverted to New Orleans because of the ground stop.

“Well, we’re here to pick up a relative from Tucson we haven’t seen in several years, so we’re excited to see her. And her flight was diverted to New Orleans, so she’s gonna be a couple of hours later than we expected,” McCray said.

Airport spokesman Andy Gobeil said the ground stop did not disrupt operations inside the airport.

If you need to fly out, you should check with your airline about any delays.

