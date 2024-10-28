2 accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth out of northeast GA home

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — After deputies served a search warrant at a Georgia home, a pair faces several charges.
On Wednesday, Rabun County deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on Strawberry Lane in Tiger, Ga.
During the search deputies seized the following:
- 27 grams of cocaine
- 78 grams of methamphetamine
- 26 grams of fentanyl
- 448 grains of psilocybin mushrooms
- 2 pounds of marijuana
- 2 ounces of THC wax
- 149 ecstasy pills
- 158 oxycodone pills
- 43 amphetamine pills
- 4 guns
The sheriff’s office arrested Robert Arthur Sir II, 41, and Deborah Johnson Sir, 69, both of Tiger.
Robert Sir was arrested with three outstanding probation and violation warrants and faces additional charges, including:
- Trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Schedule I and II controlled substances
- Possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute
- Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Four counts of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Deborah Sir is charged with the following:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Methamphetamine, and Ecstasy/MDMA
- Possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute
- Additional counts of possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances
- Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Rabun County Sheriff Mark Gerrells said the sheriff’s office remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate threats posed by illegal drugs and to maintain peace through vigilant and dedicated service.
