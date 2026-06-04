Construction worker killed, another hospitalized after being hit on I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Two construction workers were hit while working on Interstate 85 in College Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed that one of those workers was killed and the other has been rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that that workers were contractors working for GDOT.

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Police say they were hit by a car while working on the side of the interstate, but the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

Investigators say the driver involved in the crash initially left the scene, but came back and has been detained for questioning.

The crash happened near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just after 3 p.m. The interstate fully reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

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