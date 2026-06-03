MARTA will install thicker glass for new faregates after several were damaged

ATLANTA — MARTA confirmed it will install thicker glass for faregates at its rail stations after several were damaged.

The new faregates are part of MARTA’s Better Breeze system. The faregates were kept open during the May transition period, which ended Saturday.

But social media users have posted photos that show some of the glass panels shattered.

A MARTA spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is now going to switch from a pair of .25 inch panels to a single 0.5 inch panel. MARTA says these will be more secure.

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HOW THE FAREGATES WORK

To use a new faregate, tap a credit or debit card or mobile wallet directly at the gate. You can also purchase a new orange Breeze card or ticket at any new ticket vending machine. Old Breeze cards and Breeze Mobile 2.0 app will not work.

Not all stations have yet made the transition to the new system. The stations still under construction will have the old fare gates and emergency doors open.

At the stations where the new gates have been installed, MARTA says it has cameras to monitor and warns that fare evasion and vandalism are punishable by law.

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