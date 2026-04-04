MARTA leaving gates open during ‘better Breeze’ transition

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is transferring to a new fare payment system.

To help with the transition, fare gates are being left open to ensure access to the MARTA system, “but customers are encouraged to tap if possible,” MARTA said.

The better Breeze system is now live, but so is the old fare payment system during a transition period that will stretch until May 2.

MARTA is warning riders that they will find both old and new fare equipment and ongoing construction.

Customers with an old Breeze card or the Breeze 2.0 app can tap to pay at old faregates but cannot load fare onto an an old card. Feel free to enter the gate if you encounter an old fare gate and have no way to pay.

To use a new faregate, tap a credit or debit card or mobile wallet directly at the gate. You can also purchase a new orange Breeze card or ticket at any new ticket vending machine. But not every station has machines installed yet.

Those who encounter a new fare gate and have no way to purchase a new Breeze card and are unable to use your bank card or mobile wallet should just enter the open fare gate.

The new Breeze app is available, but only as an account management tool during the transition. A virtual card will be available later this month.

New orange Breeze cards and multi-day passes are available to buy at any new ticket vending machine, Ride Store, and at Home | Breeze Ticketing Atlanta. However, not all stations have yet made the transition to the new system.

Reduced-fare customers that are currently certified will get new Breeze cards in the mail.

If you do not receive a new card by May 1, visit the Reduced Fare office at MARTA headquarters at 2424 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta.

Cash is still accepted on local bus routes with exact change. Bus riders can purchase a new Breeze card or ticket at any Ride Store or new ticket vending machine. But riders can’t load the new Breeze cards with cash on the bus.

The fare gates will close May 2, and customers will need a new Breeze card, a bank car or a mobile wallet to ride MARTA.

Those unable to spend down their old Breeze balances will be able to transfer their funds from May 5 to Oct. 30. MARTA said it will provide more information on that soon.

Learn more about better Breeze here.

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