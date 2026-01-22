MARTA urges passengers to spend down stored fares before Better Breeze fully arrives

ATLANTA — MARTA is pushing through its Better Breeze rollout across its station network, but before they’re done, they want riders to take extra steps.

Anyone who currently has stored fares saved to their Breeze Fare system is urged to use those rides up because the balances will not carry over when the upgrade is finished.

MARTA said the Better Breeze system will launch in March and anyone with an account balance will lose those rides if they’re not used by May 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Current Breeze fare media such as Breeze cards and the mobile app are not compatible with the new, better Breeze system and will be discontinued on May 2, 2026,” the transit agency said Thursday.

During the transition period, which starts March 28, riders will be able to use prepaid fares still on their accounts, but the opportunity to use them will wane until the start of May.

MARTA said they will also stop selling the current Breeze products starting in March.

RELATED STORIES:

Here’s the departure schedule for old MARTA Breeze products:

30-day passes: March 1, 2026

March 1, 2026 20- and 10-trip passes: March 15, 2026

March 15, 2026 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-, and 7-day passes: March 22, 2026

March 22, 2026 1 and 2 trip passes: March 28, 2026

Once the one and two trip passes are finished, MARTA said they’ll be making multi-day and monthly passes available with new Breeze cards on March 28.

MARTA said there would not be any changes to bus or rail service aside from the new Breeze equipment being installed at fare gates.

The new gates feature an option to tap your bank card or smart phone with a mobile wallet to pay your way through.

The equipment also allows for more security, MARTA said, and they can be monitored and adjusted remotely.

Better Breeze also means a new Breeze app to install, which includes a virtual Breeze card to buy ride fares with.

The program will include reduced fare and MARTA mobility customers as well as regional partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett and ATL Xpress.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group