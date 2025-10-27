MARTA installs new ‘Better Breeze’ fare payment system

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority has announced the kickoff of its new fare collection system, Better Breeze.

All the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Better Breeze system will introduce an open payment option, a new app and new fare media to enhance the transit experience for MARTA users.

Installation of the new equipment began in September at Lindbergh Center Station and then followed the Doraville Station, with card validators on buses also being updated.

TRENDING STORIES:

The equipment is not yet readily available for use and customers should continue to use the current Breeze system.

There is a formal event scheduled for Monday, Oct. 27 at Lindbergh Center Station at 10a.m. Officials say Better Breeze will offer a safer, flexible and more reliable way to ride MARTA.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group