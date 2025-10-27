Atlanta musician not only lost her belongings, but also her livelihood in condo fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta musician is figuring out where to turn after she not only lost her home, but her livelihood after a fire in DeKalb County.

For anyone to lose their home is emotional. For Jasmin Rhia, her heartbreak is magnified.

She was at the mall when she got a call last Sunday from her landlord about a fire.

“I just knew when she said it’s not looking good, that it was probably going to be like, all gone,” she said.

When she got home, her worst fear became a reality.

Rhia is one of around 20 people who lost their home to a fire at the Georgetown of Atlanta condominiums off of Shallowford Road.

For Rhia, she not only lost her home, but also her work.

“I just lost all the home studio equipment, microphones, cables, speakers. I lost all of my violins, my guitars that my mom, my stepdad, got me in eighth grade,” she said. “Everything that I’ve composed, all of my violins, books, my music, my sheet music, all of my files, just everything is gone.”

She was just weeks away from releasing an album. Her back up hard drives were also destroyed.

Jasmin visited her burned condo on Sunday. She is still trying to wrap her head around what happened and working to figure out where to turn next to get started rebuilding her home and her work that she lost in the fire.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

If you would like to help her, she has a GoFundMe campaign.

