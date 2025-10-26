Woman accused of writing fake prescriptions for herself nearly 40 times

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Flowery Branch woman was arrested for issuing fraudulent prescriptions, police say.
Flowery Branch police conducted an investigation that revealed 44-year-old Ashley Dean, of Flowery Branch, had unlawfully written 37 false prescriptions over 10 months.
Investigators said the prescriptions were filled at a local pharmacy in Flowery Branch.
Dean was arrested and charged with 37 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraudulent means
She was booked into the Hall County Jail.
