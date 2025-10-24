Disney offers Georgia residents a holiday gift for trips to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is offering a special hotel discount for Georgia residents during the 2025 holiday season.

The offer includes rates starting at $129 per night plus tax at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, with stays available from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29 and Dec. 12 to Dec. 25

Georgia residents can take advantage of discounted rates at various Disney hotels, including $129 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort and $199 per night at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.

Other options include $299 per night for The Lion King Family Suites at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and $319 per night for Deluxe Studios at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

For those seeking a more luxurious stay, Savanna View Rooms at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge are available for $429 per night, while Resort View Rooms at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn are priced at $449 per night.

To qualify for the discount, bookings must be made with a credit card or payment method linked to a Georgia billing address, and proof of Georgia residency may be required at check-in.

Additional charges may apply for more than two adults per room, and the offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

Certain room types, such as 3-Bedroom Villas and specific rooms at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, are excluded from this offer.

The amusement park said the special offer provides Georgia residents with an opportunity to experience the magic of Walt Disney World at a reduced cost during the festive holiday season.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group