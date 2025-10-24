Georgia Tech to wear throwback helmets for homecoming game against Syracuse

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech will host its 76th Homecoming this weekend in midtown Atlanta and the football team will wear a special throwback look.

The No. 7 Yellow Jackets unveiled their homecoming threads will feature a retro Block T logo on a white helmet. The team will combine it with their classic gold jerseys and white pants.

Brent Key and the Georgia Tech program are off to their best start since the 1960s with a 7-0 record.

The rest of their schedule includes the Syracuse homecoming game, at North Carolina State and Boston College on the road and the final game of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Pittsburgh.

Tech’s last official home game has been moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Georgia rivalry. The game will air Nov. 28 on Channel 2.

Tickets are available for “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” here.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group