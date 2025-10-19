AP college football poll: Georgia, Georgia Tech both in top 10

ATLANTA — Several undefeated teams had their first loss of the season, including Ole Miss, losing to Georgia.
Georgia Tech, meanwhile, pulled away in the second half versus Duke to move to 7-0 for the first time since 1966.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Both the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets were rewarded by moving up in this week’s Associated Press college football poll.
Here’s the top 25.
AP Top 25 college football poll rankings
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Miami (Fla.)
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Texas Tech
- Missouri
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- USF
- Louisville
- LSU
- Cincinnati
- Texas
- Illinois
- Arizona State
- Michigan
TRENDING STORIES
- Atlanta United parts ways with head coach
- Georgia Tech still undefeated after late-game win over Duke
- Stockton throws 4 TD passes as No. 9 Georgia rallies in 4th quarter to beat No. 5 Ole Miss 43-35
The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt
- Miami (Fla.)
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Missouri
- LSU
- Louisville
- Virginia
- South Florida
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Arizona State
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Tulane
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.
©2025 Cox Media Group