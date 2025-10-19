Atlanta

AP college football poll: Georgia, Georgia Tech both in top 10

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia Tech v Georgia ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with head coach Brent Key of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prior to the game at Sanford Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — Several undefeated teams had their first loss of the season, including Ole Miss, losing to Georgia.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, pulled away in the second half versus Duke to move to 7-0 for the first time since 1966.

Both the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets were rewarded by moving up in this week’s Associated Press college football poll.

Here’s the top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Georgia Tech
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Miami (Fla.)
  10. Vanderbilt
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Missouri
  16. Virginia
  17. Tennessee
  18. USF
  19. Louisville
  20. LSU
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Texas
  23. Illinois
  24. Arizona State
  25. Michigan

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Alabama
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Georgia Tech
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Miami (Fla.)
  11. Oklahoma
  12. BYU
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Missouri
  16. LSU
  17. Louisville
  18. Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. Texas
  21. Tennessee
  22. Arizona State
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Michigan
  25. Tulane

