AP college football poll: Georgia, Georgia Tech both in top 10

ATLANTA — Several undefeated teams had their first loss of the season, including Ole Miss, losing to Georgia.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, pulled away in the second half versus Duke to move to 7-0 for the first time since 1966.

Both the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets were rewarded by moving up in this week’s Associated Press college football poll.

Here’s the top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Oregon Georgia Tech Ole Miss Miami (Fla.) Vanderbilt BYU Notre Dame Oklahoma Texas Tech Missouri Virginia Tennessee USF Louisville LSU Cincinnati Texas Illinois Arizona State Michigan

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Ohio State Indiana Alabama Texas A&M Georgia Oregon Georgia Tech Ole Miss Vanderbilt Miami (Fla.) Oklahoma BYU Texas Tech Notre Dame Missouri LSU Louisville Virginia South Florida Texas Tennessee Arizona State Cincinnati Michigan Tulane

