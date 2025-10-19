Atlanta United parts ways with head coach

ATLANTA — Atlanta United has parted ways with head coach Ronny Deila, effective immediately, as announced by the organization on Sunday.

The decision comes after a disappointing season where Atlanta United’s performance fell short of expectations, prompting the club to seek new leadership to improve its on-field results, officials said.

“It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United’s best interest to move the team in a different direction,” said Atlanta United CEO and President Garth Lagerwey.

Deila joined Atlanta United in December 2024, and during his tenure, the team recorded a 6-18-13 record across all competitions.

The club will hold its annual end-of-season press conference later this week at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, where more details about the coaching search and future plans are expected to be discussed.

A global search for a new permanent head coach is set to begin right away.

