Actress Diane Keaton’s family releases her cause of death

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Diane Keaton’s family is sharing details about how the beloved actress passed away.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Keaton’s family confirmed she died of pneumonia on Oct. 11. She was 79.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” reads the statement.

They went on to talk about the causes that Keaton was passionate about.

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her,” the statement read.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Keaton was born Diane Hall in 1946 in Los Angeles, California.

She rose to fame in the 1970s after her role as Kay Adams in “The Godfather” films.

In 1977, Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for “Annie Hall.”

She also won Golden Globe Awards for “Annie Hall” and 2003’s “Something’s Gotta Give.”

[SIGN UP:WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Keaton had two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, whom she adopted in 1996 and 2001.

She is survived by her children.

©2025 Cox Media Group